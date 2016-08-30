US-led coalition planes hit ISIS in north Syria: Turkish military

Turkish army tanks make their way towards the Syrian border town of Jarablus, Syria August 24, 2016. Picture taken August 24, 2016. Revolutionary Forces of Syria Media Office/Handout via REUTERS
Syrian Kurdish spokesman says Manbij reinforced, but not by YPG
US says uncoordinated actions in north Syria help ISIS
Turkey sends more tanks into Syria after ISIS-held town capture
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Syrian Kurdish spokesman says Manbij reinforced, but not by YPG
US says uncoordinated actions in north Syria help ISIS
Turkey sends more tanks into Syria after ISIS-held town capture
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE