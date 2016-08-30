World Vision urges public trial by Israel of its staffer

World Vision's global president has questioned Israeli accusations that the NGO's Gaza head diverted millions of dollars in aid to Hamas and said his trial should be open to the public.



A first court hearing for World Vision's Mohammed al-Halabi is set for Tuesday and is expected to be held in secret.



The NGO has said its Gaza budget for the past 10 years was only $22.5 million, making the allegations all but impossible.



Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza have fought three wars since 2008 and Hamas is labelled a terrorist organisation by the United States and the European Union.



Jenkins defended the NGO's work in Gaza over the years, saying it had performed "with integrity".

...