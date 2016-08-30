Iraq blacklists tankers involved in shipping Kurdish crude

Iraqi state oil firm SOMO has blacklisted three tankers involved in shipping crude from Kurdistan, stepping up pressure on the semi-autonomous region amid tense talks on sharing oil revenue.



Baghdad, which exports most of its oil from the Gulf, has said Irbil was not exporting enough crude under the deal.



Baghdad's shipments to Kurdistan of Kirkuk crude, which it restarted earlier this month, have been only half the previously supplied 180,000 bpd.



Sending crude to Iran would also involve significantly higher trucking costs -- estimated at up to $20 per barrel -- than sending oil by pipeline to the Mediterranean, thus further reducing revenues from oil exports.

