Ex-Istanbul police chief, others detained in anti-coup probe

Turkey detained a former police chief, several governors and nine journalists Tuesday as part of the probe into the movement allegedly behind last month's abortive coup, according to state media.



The Istanbul chief public prosecutor's office issued a detention order for former Istanbul police chief Huseyin Capkin, an unnamed governor and two district governors, after new evidence surfaced in its investigation into the finances of the movement led by U.S.-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen.



Eight governors, including former Istanbul Governor Huseyin Avni Mutlu, one deputy governor and three district governors had been put under arrest earlier this month as part of the coup probe.



Eighteen of the journalists have left the country and authorities are still searching for the remaining eight.

