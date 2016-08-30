Libya oil guards say closed two oilfields over payment delays

A Libyan armed force controlling some of the country's southern oilfields has stopped pumping at two of them because the government has not paid the funds needed to maintain security operations, a brigade commander said on Tuesday.



NOC chairman Mustafa Sanalla said on Monday that delays in the budget from Libya's new government for the state energy company were undermining oil production, losing around 200,000 barrels per day at the cost of millions of dollars.



Libya's oil production is below 300,000 barrels per day compared with the 1.6 million bpd peak before the fall of Gaddafi.

