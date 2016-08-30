Turkey demands US guarantees on Kurdish fighters' withdrawal

Turkey on Tuesday repeated its demand that the Kurdish-backed Syrian fighters it has targeted in a cross-border offensive return east of the Euphrates, neither confirming or denying reports of a U.S.-brokered truce.



Turkey did not confirm it had agreed to hold fire, saying only that it would hold the U.S. to a commitment that the Kurdish PYD party and its YPG militia would retreat eastwards.



U.S. Defense Secretary Ashton Carter appealed to both sides to fight ISIS, not each other.



Turkey hit back at the criticism from its NATO ally of its week-old operation, which is at both ISIS and the YPG.

...