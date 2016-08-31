Turkish tanks crushing Kurds’ dream of Rojava

At first trumpeted as an operation against Daesh (ISIS), analysts say Turkey's incursion into Syria increasingly looks directed toward Kurdish forces – putting their dream of an independent state along the Turkish border in serious jeopardy. However, they say, without a clearly identified end goal and exit strategy from a tangled and protracted conflict, Turkey may find it has bitten off more than it can chew in northern Syria.



For the Kurds the 5-year-old war in Syria has been a historic opportunity.



Unfortunately for the Syrian Kurds, Turkey, a country battling its own Kurdish insurgency in its southeast, would like nothing more than to see these aspirations dashed.



The SDF, mostly made up of Kurdish YPG fighters, has proved the most effective fighting force against Daesh in Syria, liberating the city of Manbij earlier this month alongside U.S. airstrikes.



With this in mind Turkish forces entered Syria in support of Free Syrian Army rebel fighters, which it hopes can provide an effective alternative to the SDF and halt the Kurdish march across northern Syria.



Mansour says the Kurds will now likely look to strengthening these positions, especially around the cities of Qamishili and Ain al-Arab, which is known as Kobani in Kurdish.

...