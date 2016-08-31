U.S. lauds Turkish-Kurdish respite in Syria

The United States welcomed an apparent pause in fighting between Turkish-backed forces and Kurdish militia fighters in Syria Tuesday, both of them members of the coalition fighting Daesh (ISIS), but it was far from clear that any truce would hold.



Washington has been alarmed by NATO ally Turkey's incursion into northern Syria, launched almost a week ago. The operation, dubbed "Euphrates Shield," aims to push back Daesh but also to prevent U.S.-backed Kurdish militia fighters from seizing more territory along the Turkish border.



A Kurdish military official said a cease-fire between Turkey and Kurdish-backed militia fighters was holding. But Turkish military sources denied there was any such agreement, while a Turkish-backed Syrian rebel commander characterized it only as a "pause" and said that military operations would soon resume.



The Turkish Foreign Ministry said Tuesday military operations in Syria would continue until all threats to Turkish security were removed and that U.S. comments on Turkey's targets in the operation were "unacceptable".

