Daesh propaganda chief killed in suspected U.S. strike

Daesh (ISIS) spokesman and head of external operations Abu Mohammad al-Adnani, one of the group's longest-serving and most prominent leaders, has been killed in Aleppo province in Syria, the group said Tuesday, threatening to avenge his death.



Adnani had been one of the last remaining members alive of the group that founded Daesh, along with the group's self-appointed caliph Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.



As Daesh's spokesman, he was its most visible member.



As head of external operations as well, he was in charge of attacks overseas, an increasingly important tactic for the group as its core Iraqi and Syrian territory has been eroded by military losses.



A senior Syrian rebel official had said earlier that Adnani was most probably killed in Al-Bab.



