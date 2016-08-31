U.N. aid going to Assad-linked groups: report

United Nations aid contracts worth tens of millions of dollars have gone to people closely associated with Syrian President Bashar Assad despite U.S. and EU sanctions, the Guardian reported Tuesday.



It also said the U.N. had given money to the state-owned fuel supplier, which is under EU sanctions, and to Syria's national blood bank, which is controlled by Assad's Defense Ministry.



The U.N.'s Food and Agriculture Organization had given $13.3 million to the Syrian Agriculture Ministry, which is on the EU sanctions list, the Guardian said.



A U.N. spokesman defended the contracts.

...