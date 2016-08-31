Russia questions report blaming Syria government for gas attacks

Russia Tuesday questioned the findings of a U.N.-led investigation that blamed the Syrian government for chemical attacks, saying they were not conclusive enough to trigger sanctions.



Britain and France called for UN sanctions after the investigative panel found that President Bashar Assad's forces had carried out at least two chemical attacks, one in 2014 and one in 2015 .



Following a closed-door Security Council meeting to discuss the report, Russian Ambassador Vitaly Churkin said he had "very serious questions" about the findings and suggested the panel should continue its work.



Churkin, however, made clear he was unconvinced by the JIM report.



Syrian Ambassador Bashar Jaafari rejected the findings, saying the panel lacked "physical evidence" to support its conclusions that chlorine barrel-bombs were dropped on civilians.

...