Tunisia police kill two militants, seize bomb belt in raid

Tunisian police killed two Islamist militants Wednesday and seized arms and an explosive belt prepared for suicide attacks during a dawn raid in a central province following an earlier ambush on an army patrol, the interior ministry said.



Tunisian forces have been trying for several years with patrols and airstrikes to flush out the small brigade of militants based in the mountains.



Tunisia's armed forces are also trying to track down militants who have returned from fighting with ISIS in Iraq, Syria and neighboring Libya.

...