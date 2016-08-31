Cyprus, Egypt sign gas export pipeline deal

Cyprus and Egypt signed a deal Wednesday paving the way for detailed negotiations on a submarine pipeline to export natural gas from the Mediterranean island to its energy-starved neighbour.



Cyprus has been eager to secure alternative ways to exploit its offshore reserves after proven finds so far were insufficient to make a planned liquefied natural gas plant on the island's south coast financially viable.



Cyprus Energy Minister Georgios Lakkotrypis, and Egypt's Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla signed the agreement clearing the way for further negotiations on construction of the pipeline from offshore fields in Cyprus's exclusive economic zone to Egypt, where the gas will be used either for domestic consumption or re-export.



The blocks up for grabs are close to where Italy's ENI made a huge find in Egypt's offshore Zohr field that could hold 850 billion cubic meters (30 trillion cubic feet) of gas. The field sits adjacent to a Cyprus block licensed to France's Total.

...