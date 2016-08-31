US, Russia claim credit as ISIS spokesman killed in Syria

ISIS spokesman and top strategist Abu Mohamed al-Adnani has been killed in Syria, the group said, with both Washington and Moscow claiming credit.



Adnani was ISIS' propaganda chief, top recruiter and the reported mastermind of a string of ISIS-claimed attacks in the West.



In Washington, the Pentagon said US-led coalition forces had targeted Adnani in an air strike in Syria's Aleppo province on Tuesday but did not immediately confirm his death.



Russia's military said one of its air strikes had killed Adnani in a bombing raid Tuesday that left up to 40 ISIS extremists dead.



Both ISIS' second-in-command Abd ar-Rahman Mustafa al-Qaduli and its top military commander Omar al-Shishani have been killed in reported US strikes since March.



It was the first time Moscow claimed to have killed a top-ranking ISIS leader.



It was Adnani who in a June 2014 audio recording declared ISIS establishment of a "caliphate" straddling Syria and Iraq and Baghdadi as "leader of Muslims everywhere".

...