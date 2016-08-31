US 'deeply concerned' by Israeli settlement decision

The United States rebuked Israel on Wednesday over what it said was its accelerated building of Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank in the face of mounting international concern.



Washington has long been concerned that Israel's building on occupied Palestinian land is undermining hopes for a Middle East peace deal, but Wednesday's warning was unusually strongly worded.



Israel has defended its settlement building, arguing that Jews have lived in the West Bank and Jerusalem -- the divided city claimed by both Israel and Palestinians as a capital -- for thousands of years.



But the US official warned the Israeli government risks undermining its own case with its aggressive settlement program and a "dramatic acceleration" in the demolition of Palestinian buildings.

...