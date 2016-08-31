Kurdish activists call Turkey hunger strike over jailed leader's fate

Kurdish campaigners in Turkey announced a hunger strike Wednesday to protest the lack of updates about the welfare of jailed Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan who has been denied visitors since summer 2015 .



Ocalan is one of the founders of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) which resumed a three-decade-long insurgency against the Turkish state last year, following the collapse of a two-year truce.



Some people shouted pro-PKK slogans during the gathering in Diyarbakir -- a majority Kurdish city among the areas targeted in a military offensive last winter aimed at trying to flush the rebels out of Turkey's southeast.

