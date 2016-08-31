Libya's stockpile of toxic chemicals removed

Libya's remaining stockpile of toxic chemicals has been successfully transported abroad in an operation aimed at keeping them safe from militants, the world's chemical weapons watchdog said on Wednesday.



Libya had asked the organization, which oversees the 1997 Chemical Weapons Convention and won the Nobel Peace prize for ridding Syria of its declared chemical weapons, to help in destroying the chemicals due to deteriorating security.



The OPCW did not say where Libya's chemicals were taken, but they were to be destroyed abroad.

