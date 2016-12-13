Horse racing: Saudi passion parades at Riyadh track

Horses round the track in the soft light of an afternoon sun as Riyadh's "best-kept secret," the King Abdul-Aziz Racetrack, begins another weekend of action.



At the track, men and women sit together in the open grandstand, where a sparse Friday crowd of dozens has gathered for a 10-race card.



Racing is in the blood of Saudis like Faris al-Thiyabe, 28, whose fondness for horses has translated into a job at the track.



Standing in the concourse as mounted jockeys parade before the next race, the lively Thiyabe boasts that he is "the youngest race-caller in the world".



Later, on a high floor inside the clubhouse, he holds a racing guide in one hand and shouts into his headset as the fourth race reaches a climax.



Most of the horses are Saudi-bred.



One owner, Mamdouh Alarafshah, has spent the afternoon in the quiet clubhouse.



His horse Alahmaaj was supposed to run in the day's first race – a 1,200-meter event with a total purse of 70,000 riyals put up by a local petrochemicals firm – but was scratched last minute.



Riyadh's race season builds up toward the King Abdul-Aziz Cup, a Group One event over 1,600 meters with a purse of 600,000 riyals in late February.

...