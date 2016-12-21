Kremlin says too early to say who was behind envoy's murder in Turkey

The Kremlin said Wednesday it was too early to conclude who was behind the murder of Russian ambassador Andrei Karlov in Ankara, after Turkey's foreign minister put the blame on exiled cleric Fethullah Gulen.



Veteran diplomat Karlov was shot nine times in the back by off-duty Turkish policeman Mevlut Mert Altintas at the art gallery opening of a show of Russian photography on Monday.



His body arrived back in Moscow late Tuesday after Russian investigators landed in Turkey to help probe the assassination.

...