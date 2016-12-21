UN to vote on preparing Syria war crimes cases

The U.N. General Assembly votes Wednesday on setting up a panel to build cases for the prosecution of war crimes in Syria, in what would be a first step toward punishing those responsible for atrocities in the nearly 6-year war.



Russia, Syria's main ally, and China in 2014 blocked a request by the Security Council that the International Criminal Court begin investigations of war crimes in Syria.



Supporters of the measure said they expected it to be adopted after a strong majority of 122 countries in the General Assembly voted earlier this month to demand an immediate ceasefire in Syria.

...