Turkish prosecutors probing why Russian envoy's killer not taken alive: State media

Turkish prosecutors are investigating why the off-duty policeman who shot dead Russia's ambassador to Turkey was not captured alive, state media said Wednesday, as the number of people arrested over the killing rose to 11 .



The state-run Anadolu Agency said prosecutors were investigating why Turkish special forces, who stormed the gallery after the killing, did not take Altintas alive.



Anadolu also said the number of people detained in connection with the killing had risen to 11 .



At Russian President Vladimir Putin's request, a joint Russian-Turkish investigation team has been set up. The Russian contingent is made up of 18 officials, including a prosecutor and two defence attaches, Anadolu said.

