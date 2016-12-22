Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after envoy’s slaying

The assassination of Russia's ambassador to Turkey could actually bring the two regional powers closer together, with Russia reaping political benefits by arguing that it has paid a high price for fighting terrorism as Turkey, embarrassed by its security breaches, increasingly coordinates with Russia in neighboring Syria. The two nations were already trying to resolve their differences over the war in Syria since Turkey shot down a Russian military jet along the Syrian border last year.



While both Russia and Turkey are militarily involved in Syria, Russia is the senior partner in any deal-making in a conflict that has sent several million refugees across the border into Turkey, straining its resources and economy.



Russia could now appeal for international solidarity, saying Karlov's death demonstrates the threat that many countries, not just Russia, face from alleged Islamist militants.



Analyst Dimitar Bechev said Russia could now have additional leverage and extract concessions from Turkey, including on Syrian issues, following the ambassador's death.



Some Russian officials have complained that Turkey had not provided adequate protection for Karlov.

