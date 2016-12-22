Idlib becoming 'open-air prison' for displaced Syrians



Tens of thousands of displaced Syrians say they have become trapped in an "open-air prison" in the northwestern province of Idlib which they fear will be the army's next target.



At least 25,000 people, including rebel fighters, have left east Aleppo since Thursday under an evacuation deal that will see the city come under full government control.



The U.N. office for humanitarian affairs, OCHA, estimates that 700,000 internally displaced people have found shelter in Idlib since Syria's war erupted nearly six years ago.



Many of those displaced to Idlib are fleeing government bombardment or evacuating besieged areas under local deals with the regime.



Abu Yazan al-Ramah, a fighter who arrived in April from the besieged rebel city of Zabadani near the Lebanese border, says living in Idlib was "tough".



Even local business owners in Idlib are struggling to respond to the soaring needs.

...