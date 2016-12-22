Iraqi forces in Mosul mostly in refit mode: U.S. general

Iraqi forces battling to retake Daesh's last major stronghold – Mosul – have entered a planned operational refit, a top U.S. general in the international coalition backing Baghdad said, the first significant pause of the campaign.



Several thousand Iraqi federal police were redeployed from the southern outskirts last week to reinforce the eastern front.



Forces from Iraq's Counter Terrorism Service, which has spearheaded most major battles against Daesh since the army and police dropped their weapons and fled in 2014, are still making advances in Mosul but at a much slower pace than at any other time in the battle.



Iraqi authorities have increasingly restricted the foreign news media's access to the battle fronts and areas retaken from Daesh in and around Mosul, making it difficult to confirm their accounts.

...