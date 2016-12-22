Disease, mines plague Libya’s former Daesh bastion

In the district of Al-Giza al-Bahriya in Libya's Sirte, the sea breeze mingles with the stench of corpses decomposing under rubble. The coastal neighborhood was the last part of Daesh's (ISIS) north African bastion to fall to unity government-allied forces on Dec. 5 after nearly seven months of fighting.



Two weeks later, many residents of Sirte are unable to return to their homes – those that are still standing.



Forces allied with Libya's Government of National Accord were supported by the United States, which hammered the district with airstrikes until it announced an end to its Sirte operations Tuesday.



Bala said Daesh militants and their families hid in tunnels to escape the bombing.



In Al-Giza al-Bahriya's central square, three corpses lie in black bags on the ground, largely ignored by passers-by.



Sirte had around 120,000 residents before the militants seized it in 2015 .

...