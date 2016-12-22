Jordan arrests man suspected of funding attack

Jordanian security forces have arrested a man suspected of funding an attack by Daesh (ISIS) that killed 10 people including a Canadian tourist, a security source said Wednesday.



Another suspect and four policemen were killed in Tuesday's shootout between gunmen and security forces at the house in Karak's Qarifla area.



Sunday's attack in Karak, home to one of the region's biggest Crusader castles, killed seven policemen and two Jordanian civilians as well as a female Canadian tourist.



Four assailants were killed by the security forces after an hours-long siege of the castle, where the suspects had fled after opening fire on police.

