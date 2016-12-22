Court: EU-Morocco deals exclude Western Sahara

Two political and trade deals between Morocco and the European Union do not apply to Western Sahara, the European Court of Justice said Wednesday, in a ruling that a group seeking the disputed territory's independence said was a victory.



In the most significant ruling on the territory in years, the court said that for the purposes of the EU agreements, the term "territory of the Kingdom of Morocco" did not encompass Western Sahara.



The court ruling appeared to sidestep a related diplomatic standoff with Morocco by overriding an earlier decision by the lower General Court that the EU trade deals were void.



Morocco's Foreign Ministry praised the overriding of the earlier ruling and said the court had not called into question the "legality and legitimacy of Morocco's international deals" covering the Moroccan Sahara region, the term the kingdom uses for the Western Sahara.

...