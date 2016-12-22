Clashes erupt in Bahrain town home to Qassim

Police in Bahrain clashed with residents of a besieged town that is home to a Shiite preacher Wednesday, arresting two youths and fueling protests throughout the day, witnesses and activists said.



Qassim has been in legal limbo since June, living quietly at his Diraz home while police surrounded the town from the outside, controlling who could enter.



Bahrain has been in the middle of a crackdown on dissent at a level unseen since its 2011 protests, when the country's predominantly Shiite population and others demanded more political freedom from the island's ruling Khalifa family.

...