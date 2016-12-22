Israel urges U.S. to veto U.N. resolution on halting settlements

Israel urged the United States Thursday to veto a U.N. Security Council draft resolution calling for an immediate halt to settlement building on occupied land that Palestinians want for a state.



Egypt circulated the draft Wednesday evening and the 15-member council is due to vote at 3 p.m. ET (2000 GMT) Thursday, diplomats said. It was unclear, they said, how the United States, which has protected Israel from U.N. action, would vote.



Israel's far-right and settler leaders have been buoyed by the election of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. He has already signaled a possible change in U.S. policy by appointing one his lawyers -- a fundraiser for a major Israeli settlement -- as Washington's new ambassador to Israel.



In 2011, the United States vetoed a draft resolution condemning Israeli settlements after the Palestinians refused a compromise offer from Washington.

