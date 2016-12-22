Thousands of civilians, fighters waiting to leave Aleppo: rebels

Thousands of rebels and fighters were still waiting Thursday to be evacuated from the last rebel bastion in Aleppo but harsh weather was complicating the final phase of the operation, a rebel spokesman said.



The operation to evacuate civilians and fighters from rebel-held eastern Aleppo has already brought out thousands of people since late last week.



Another rebel official said a heavy snow storm that hit northern Syria and the sheer numbers of civilians still remaining were among the factors behind the delay in the mass evacuation.

