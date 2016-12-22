Turkey vows to battle on after 14 troops killed in Syria

Turkey on Thursday vowed to press on with the fight against "terror", a day after 14 Turkish soldiers were killed by extremists in an intensifying battle for a flashpoint Syrian town, Ankara's biggest loss of its Syria campaign so far.



The heavy toll showed the intensifying battle for Al Bab, which Turkish forces have been seeking to capture for weeks in the biggest test of their four-month incursion into Syria.



The army has suffered increasing casualties in the fight for Al Bab -- 25 kilometres (15 miles) from the border -- with some three dozen soldiers believed to have been killed so far.



Al Bab lies 35 kilometers (22 miles) northeast of Aleppo, which is about to be recaptured by forces of President Bashar al-Assad in the biggest defeat for rebels in the civil war.

...