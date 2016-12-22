Kuwait ex-MP gets new jail term for Saudi insult

A Kuwaiti appeals court Thursday sentenced former Shiite lawmaker Abdulhameed Dashti to 10 years in jail in absentia for insults against neighboring Saudi Arabia.



The new term raises to 42 years and six months the total jail terms handed to Dashti for making comments deemed offensive to Saudi Arabia and Bahrain and endangering Kuwait's ties with them.



There are six Shiite lawmakers in the 50-seat parliament of Kuwait, and the minority comprises about 30 percent of the country's native population of 1.3 million.

...