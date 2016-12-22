Russia jails student who followed ISIS lover to Syria

A Russian military court Thursday sentenced a 21-year-old student who tried to enter Syria after falling in love with an ISIS fighter to four and a half years in prison.



Varvara Karaulova was detained last year as she tried to cross into war-torn Syria while still a philosophy undergraduate at the renowned Moscow State University.



Karaulova was charged last year with preparing to participate in a "terrorist organization," but pleaded not guilty, saying she was motivated by love for a Russian militant fighting in Syria.



Her lawyers argued that the authorities are trying to make an example of her to warn off other young Russians from trying to head to Syria, where Moscow is conducting a bombing campaign in support of Syrian leader Bashar Assad.



In her last words in court on Wednesday, a weepy Karaulova said her attempt to cross into Syria and join ISIS was "all a mistake, a very stupid reckless act".

