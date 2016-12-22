Saudi Arabia to raise military spending 6 pct: Budget

Saudi Arabia, at war in Yemen and competing for regional influence with arch-rival Iran, projects a 6.7 percent rise in defense spending in 2017 to 191 billion riyals ($50.8 billion), according to official budget figures released Thursday.



Military spending was originally projected at 179 billion riyals in 2016 but actual military spending has been around 205.1 billion. Security and Regional Administration spending will be 100.6 billion in 2016, according to the budget's preliminary estimates.

...