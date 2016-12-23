Subdued Christmas for fearful Syrian Christians

Having to live with deserted streets, road blocks and the constant fear of militant attack, Christians in the Syrian town of Qamishli have little heart for Christmas this year.



A series of attacks including a suicide bombing at a restaurant in Wusta late last year, claimed by Daesh (ISIS), killed at least 16 people and wounded 30 .



Owner Nidal Zahawi said last year's attacks on New Year's Eve had already badly affected his livelihood.



Zahawi said people had little enthusiasm for putting up decorations to mark Christmas and the New Year.



The Wusta district is guarded by the Sotoro militia, a pro-regime group of Christian Assyrian fighters.

...