Now in Turkey, Syrian Twitter star dreams of return

Bana Alabed, the Syrian girl who drew global attention with her tweets from Aleppo before being evacuated to Turkey this week, says she hopes to go back to her hometown one day and fulfill a dream.



The 7-year-old and her family were led safely from the rebel-held eastern part of Aleppo this week and later arrived in Turkey where they met President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at his palace in Ankara Wednesday.



With the help of her mother Fatemah, who manages the @AlabedBana account, Bana has shared pictures and videos of life during the nearly 6-year-old Syrian war, amassing some 364,000 followers since joining the micro-blogging site in September.



Reuters could not immediately verify the events described by Bana.

...