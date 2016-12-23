Iran scores victories but faces limits: experts

Iran has scored a string of victories across the Middle East, and decades of isolation mean it is well-placed to weather the uncertainties of a Trump presidency.



The dominoes do indeed appear to have been falling in Iran's favor in recent weeks.



Iran has also seen billions of dollars in assets and oil sales unfrozen by last year's nuclear deal with world powers, and its allies in Yemen, the Houthi rebels, have held on despite a year of crippling bombardment by a Saudi-led coalition.



The American president-elect has surrounded himself with fiercely anti-Iran advisers, but has also criticized Iran's main regional rival Saudi Arabia for its reliance on U.S. support and spreading fundamentalist Islam.



After decades of isolation, Iran might be the best-placed to deal with the uncertainty Trump is about to inject into Middle Eastern affairs, said Adnan Tabatabai, Iran analyst and CEO of Germany-based think tank CARPO.



For all this, analysts say fears that Iran could come to dominate the Middle East are unfounded.



Iran also faces clear limits to any attempt at expanding its power.



Nor can Iran count on Russia, which has been a close ally in the Syrian conflict.

...