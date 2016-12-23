Daesh suicide car bombings kill at least 23 in east Mosul

At least 15 civilians and eight Iraqi policemen were killed in an east Mosul suburb by three suicide car bombings claimed by Daesh, according to a military statement.



The attacks targeted Kokjali, a suburb that the authorities said they had retaken from the militants almost two months ago.



The U.S.-backed assault on Mosul, the militants' last major stronghold in Iraq, was launched by a 100,000-strong alliance of local forces on Oct. 17 .



Four Iraqi aid workers and at least seven civilians were killed by mortar fire this week during aid distribution in Mosul, the United Nations said Thursday.



The HPG has forces in Turkey, Syria and Iraq, and is fighting against Turkish forces and also against militias including Daesh.

...