Court affirms but suspends Egypt ex-auditor prison sentence

A court in Egypt Thursday rejected an appeal by the former anti-corruption watchdog chief against a prison sentence he received for spreading false news, but it suspended the sentence.



Geneina had said that corruption had cost Egypt 600 billion Egyptian pounds ($31.25 billion) in four years.



A court found Geneina guilty in July and sentenced him to a year in prison and a fine of 20,000 Egyptian pounds ($1,000).



The court Thursday confirmed Geneina's sentence, but suspended it for three years.

...