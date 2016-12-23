Russia lays murdered Turkey envoy to rest with full honors

Russia staged a somber funeral ceremony Thursday for Andrei Karlov, the Russian ambassador to Turkey who was shot dead in Ankara by a man shouting "Allahu Akbar" and "Don't forget Aleppo". President Vladimir Putin, who promised retribution after Karlov, 62, was killed Monday, was among mourners, including relatives and fellow diplomats, who gathered at the Foreign Ministry building where the slain envoy's body lay in an open casket in Russian Orthodox tradition.



Russia and Turkey say the assassination was a failed attempt to derail a rapprochement between Moscow and Ankara which has seen them cooperate more closely over Syria, even though they have backed different sides in the conflict.



Russia has flown a team of investigators to Turkey to help with the murder investigation.

