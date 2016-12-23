Pressured by Israel, Egypt delays U.N. vote on settlements

Egypt postponed a U.N. Security Council vote Thursday on a resolution it proposed demanding an end to Israeli settlement building, diplomats said, saying Cairo acted under pressure from Israel.



President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt, which in 1979 became the first Arab nation to make peace with Israel, put off the vote because of pressure from Israel, diplomats said.



Officials in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office spoke to Egyptian officials Thursday about postponing the vote, an Israeli diplomat said.



It was not clear what pressure Israel may have put on Egypt but there are several ways it could do so, including curtailing Israeli security cooperation in Egypt's fight against Islamist militants in the Sinai desert.

...