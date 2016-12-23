Syrian army says it has retaken Aleppo in victory for Assad

The Syrian army said Thursday that it had retaken complete control of Aleppo after the last rebel fighters were evacuated from the city, handing President Bashar Assad his biggest victory of the war.



The army said it had brought "security and safety" to Aleppo, ending four years of rebel resistance in parts of the northern Syrian city.



At least 34,000 people, both civilians and fighters, have been evacuated from east Aleppo in a weeklong operation hampered by severe winter weather, the latest U.N. figures show.



"Many of them have gone to Idlib, which could be in theory the next Aleppo," U.N. Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura said in Geneva.



He said a cessation of hostilities across Syria was vital if another battle like the bloody struggle for Aleppo was to be avoided.



Turkish forces regularly carry out airstrikes in support of the ground operation in Syria, but officials insist that the utmost is done to avoid civilian casualties.

...