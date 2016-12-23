Is the Iran nuclear deal already being violated?

Before Donald Trump has even arrived in the White House, Iran says the United States has already violated the nuclear deal and threatened to build atomic-powered ships in retaliation.



Earlier this month, U.S. lawmakers renewed a law called the Iran Sanctions Act (ISA), extending its provisions for another decade.



ISA, first introduced in 1996, aimed to cut off foreign investment in Iran's oil and gas sector to starve it of funds that might be used for its nuclear program or to fund "terrorist" groups.



Key provisions of ISA were suspended in January when the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers came into force, although Washington has kept others linked to human rights and terrorism in place.



So is Iran right about a violation?



Western analysts disagree, saying Iran is just trying to score political points.



Sanctions expert Sam Cutler, of consultancy Horizon Client Access, said there was "a zero percent chance" that Iran was not briefed during the nuclear talks that the Congress would re-introduce ISA.



The answer lies with Iran's wider frustration that the nuclear deal has not produced many of the expected benefits, said Izadi.

