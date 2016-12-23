ISIS 'burns Turkish troops alive' after Ankara vows no let-up

ISIS has released a video purportedly showing two captured Turkish soldiers being burned alive, after Ankara vowed to fight "terror" in Syria in response to 16 of its troops being killed in battle.



The ISIS-linked news agency Amaq said last month that the militants had kidnapped two Turkish soldiers, and the Turkish army separately said it had lost contact with two of its men.



The video's release comes a day after 16 Turkish soldiers were killed by ISIS fighters in Ankara's biggest loss so far in its unprecedented incursion into Syria.



They were killed in a succession of attacks around the Syrian town of Al-Bab on Wednesday that included three suicide car bombings.



The heavy toll showed the intensifying battle for the town, which Turkish forces have been seeking to capture for weeks in the biggest test of their four-month incursion into Syria.



At least 38 Turkish soldiers have been killed in the operation, which the Turkish government has dubbed Euphrates Shield.



The army has suffered increasing casualties in the fight for Al-Bab -- 25 kilometers (15 miles) from the border.

