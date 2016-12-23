Aleppo confronts vast destruction left by 4 years of war

BEIRUT: After more than four years of brutal street fighting and punishing aerial bombardments, the staggering extent of destruction in Aleppo begins to emerge: Tens of thousands of homes and apartments are uninhabitable, most factories have been looted or destroyed and some ancient landmarks have been reduced to rubble.



Damage assessments emerged as the Syrian government announced Thursday that it had assumed full control of the city -- a significant victory in a nearly six-year battle with an armed opposition trying to unseat President Bashar Assad.



Located at the crossroads of ancient trade routes, Aleppo was Syria's biggest city before the war, with more than 3 million residents and a world-famous cuisine.



The consultant estimated that over 60 percent of the homes and apartments in Aleppo are still inhabitable, including those with partial damage.



Abdul-Karim, the Syrian government official, declined comment on the damage estimates.



However, he said more than half of Aleppo's fiercely contested ancient center suffered varying degrees of damage.

