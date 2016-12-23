Aleppo recapture deals setback to Gulf rebel backers

The Syrian army's recapture of Aleppo has dealt a setback to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, two supporters of rebel forces whose struggle to oust President Bashar Assad appears increasingly fruitless.



Along with fellow U.S. ally Turkey, the two wealthy Gulf countries have backed armed groups fighting government forces in Syria's civil war.



But with forceful military support from its traditional ally Russia and fighters from Iran and Hezbollah, the government has made significant gains in recent months.



The retaking of Aleppo, which the army announced on Thursday after a withdrawal deal saw thousands of fighters and civilians evacuated from the last rebel-held areas, was the biggest victory yet for Assad's forces.



- Russia, Turkey, Iran take lead --



Emirati political science professor Abdulkhaleq Abdulla said that Turkey is repositioning itself, shifting away from the side that had wanted to topple Assad.

...