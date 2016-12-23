UN demands end to Israeli settlements after US abstains

Four U.N. Security Council members met Friday to decide whether to vote on a resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlements after Egypt withdrew the measure under pressure from Israel and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.



The 15-member council had been due to vote Thursday afternoon and Western officials said the United States had intended to allow the draft resolution to be adopted, a major reversal of U.S. practice of protecting Israel from action.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump had both called for the United States to veto the draft resolution.

