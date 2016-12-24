Iraqis celebrate first Christmas near Mosul after ISIS pushback

A few hundred Iraqi Christians flocked Saturday to Bartella, a northern town recently retaken from ISIS, to celebrate Christmas for the first time since 2013 .



Bartella, once home to thousands of Assyrian Christians, emptied in August 2014 when it fell to ISIS' blitz across large parts of Iraq and neighboring Syria. Iraqi forces took it back in the first few days of the U.S.-backed offensive that started in October.



More than one million people are estimated to live in areas of the city that remain under militant control, complicating the war plans of the Iraqi army and the U.S.-led coalition providing air and ground support.

...