Hamas welcomes landmark UN vote on Israel settlements

Hamas Saturday welcomed a landmark U.N. Security Council vote demanding a halt to Israeli settlements in occupied territory, with the Palestinian Islamist movement saying it marked an "important evolution".



Hamas, which runs the Gaza Strip, remains deeply divided from Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah party, which dominates the occupied West Bank.



Israel withdrew from the Gaza Strip in 2005, but has occupied the West Bank for nearly 50 years.



While the Palestine Liberation Organisation has recognized Israel's right to exist, Hamas, which is not part of the PLO, calls for its destruction.

