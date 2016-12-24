Iran nuclear deal powers to meet Jan. 10

A high-level commission that oversees Iran's nuclear deal with world powers will meet in Vienna on Jan. 10 to address a complaint by Teheran about the renewing of sanctions by the United States.



The meeting was called Saturday by the European Union's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, who coordinates follow-up of the nuclear deal for its signatories -- Iran, the U.S., Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia.



Another concern for Iran is a wider frustration that the nuclear deal has not produced many of the expected benefits due to the reluctance of international banks to do business in the country.

